Medical Moment: Polio cases on the rise in the US, experts say

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - If it seems like we’ve been battling one virus after another the past two years, you’re right!

Federal officials are now stepping up to fight the spread of polio.

It can cause paralysis and death in unvaccinated people.

If you’re 70 or older, you’ll remember images that contained the Iron Lung, which kept polio patients breathing.

“Before the polio vaccine, polio was a very scary disease,” explained Tom Murray, MD, PhD, Yale Pediatric Infectious Disease Expert.

But now, decades after Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine was approved for use, polio is making headlines again. This summer, health experts identified one case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated New York man. Yale Infectious Disease Expert Tom Murray says even though the polio vaccine is part of the series of shots routinely given in childhood, there are pockets of unvaccinated people in the United States.

“We need about 80 percent of individuals to be vaccinated for herd immunity,” Dr. Murray continued. “And while we have that, kind of across the entire population, there are areas where it’s less than 80 percent and those groups are at risk.”

Experts in New York have also found polio in the wastewater, which means the virus is present and people are either having mild symptoms such as fever, an upset stomach, and aches, or no symptoms at all.

“So, it’s out there.”

Doctor Murray says there is no cure for polio, so prevention is key. He recommends parents make sure their kids are up-to-date on their scheduled vaccines, since the polio vaccine is given in four separate doses between the ages of two months and six years.

Health experts say most adults received the polio vaccine as children, and don’t need to get vaccinated again.

However, the CDC says unvaccinated adults or those only partially vaccinated should get vaccinated.

