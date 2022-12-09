Marian girls hoops hopes for second straight win over Penn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Only seven points separated Marian and Penn in their head-to-head matchup last season.

That turned out to be the difference between Marian’s second place finish in the Northern Indiana Conference (NIC) and the third-place finish for Penn. It also ended the Knights’ losing streak against Penn, which was in the double digits.

The two sides will meet again at Penn on Friday night, where a second-place finish in the NIC could be up for grabs again.

The Knights touched on this season’s matchup and the measuring stick this game could be for them.

“Penn is year in, year out one of the best programs in our area, if not the whole entire state,” said Marian Head Coach Steve Scott. “They’re very well coached. They run their system. They play great defense. It’s always a great measuring stick for us.”

Marian senior shooting guard Nevaeh Foster agreed with her coach.

“They’re probably one of the other teams in the area that are very good, so if we can pull this win off, then it would just show us where we’re at as a team and where we need to grow,” she said.

With a win over Mishawaka already in the books, a win over Penn on Friday night would give the Knights the city title. Tipoff at Penn High School is set for 7:30 p.m.

