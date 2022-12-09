Marian boys hoops looks to make return to state final

By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian boys basketball team will be back in action Friday night as the Knights host Plymouth for a chance at their fifth straight win to open the new season.

At practice on Thursday, the Knights told 16 Sports that last year’s loss in the state championship game is not forgotten.

The core is still there, with seniors like Deaglan Sullivan, Jackson Price, and Dar’e’on Thornton. The group is looking to head back to Indianapolis and come home with some different hardware this time around.

“Playing in the state finals almost feels like a drug,” says Head coach Robb Berger. “I mean, it’s something you want to keep doing over and over again, knowing that it’s very hard to do once, let alone again. Once the games started, I think we were ready to get back in the gym and play some games.”

“It was a big accomplishment for our team, and I feel like this year we’re just focusing on trying to make it back there and win state this time,” Thornton says. “I feel like it’s just a big motivation to make it back there, but also it’s hard because of the big target on our back from the other teams.”

“We’re not going to let it linger in our minds too long,” Sullivan says. “It happened, it’s sad, but we’ve got a goal to get back to state again this year, so that’s just our attitude.”

Tipoff against Plymouth at Marian High School is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s to offer 50 cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
Juan Maldonado
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School
Goshen woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County
Elkhart police need your help identifying the woman in these photos!
Elkhart police searching for theft suspect
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Only seven points separated Marian and Penn in their head-to-head matchup last season.
Marian girls hoops hopes for second straight win over Penn
Highlights and scores of high school basketball from around Michiana on December 8th
Michiana high school hoops scores and highlights: 12/8/2022
Amiyah Reynolds scores 1,000 points in high school career
Washington’s Amiyah Reynolds scores 1,000 points in high school career
Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) plays against Purdue during the second half of...
Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey entering NFL Draft