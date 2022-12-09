Man gets 4 years in hit-and-run that killed Indiana teen at school bus stop

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) - A man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old Indiana high school student struck by his car as she prepared to board a school bus has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian also was sentenced Thursday to two years on probation in the death of Lilly Streeval on Aug. 30, 2021.

Investigators said Subramanian struck Streeval in Columbus as she attempted to cross two lanes of traffic to reach her bus. The Columbus East High School student was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Subramanian drove away from the scene but was followed by a witness and taken into custody after his car got stuck in a yard.

The 26-year-old Columbus man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury and passing a school bus while the arm signal is extended causing death.

This trial is the first felony death case tried in Indiana under the new, tougher Indiana school bus safety laws that WNDU helped change after three children were killed at their school bus stop in Fulton County in 2018.

