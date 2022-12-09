Man gets 4 years in hit-and-run that killed Indiana teen at school bus stop

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian
Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian(WTHR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) - A man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a 16-year-old Indiana high school student struck by his car as she prepared to board a school bus has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian also was sentenced Thursday to two years on probation in the death of Lilly Streeval on Aug. 30, 2021.

Investigators said Subramanian struck Streeval in Columbus as she attempted to cross two lanes of traffic to reach her bus. The Columbus East High School student was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Subramanian drove away from the scene but was followed by a witness and taken into custody after his car got stuck in a yard.

The 26-year-old Columbus man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury and passing a school bus while the arm signal is extended causing death.

This trial is the first felony death case tried in Indiana under the new, tougher Indiana school bus safety laws that WNDU helped change after three children were killed at their school bus stop in Fulton County in 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s to offer 50 cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
Goshen woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County
Juan Maldonado
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School
Elkhart police need your help identifying the woman in these photos!
Elkhart police searching for theft suspect
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Only seven points separated Marian and Penn in their head-to-head matchup last season.
Marian girls hoops hopes for second straight win over Penn
Amiyah Reynolds crossed the thousand-point mark for her high school career in a win over South...
Washington’s Amiyah Reynolds scores 1,000 points in high school career
A holiday tradition continues in South Bend.
‘Gift of Lights’ continues at Potawatomi Zoo
Alfred Wesley Kocher
Man last seen near Sturgis found safe