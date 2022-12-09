LaPorte Co. woman charged in connection with 4-year-old son’s death appears in court

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The mother of Judah Morgan — the LaPorte County boy who was found dead inside a home back in Oct. 2021 — appeared in court on Friday.

Mary Yoder is being charged with two felony counts of neglecting a dependent, as well as failing to report possible neglect or abuse.

Mary Yoder (LaPorte County Jail)

When deputies entered the home in Union Township, they found Judah in a bedroom naked and wrapped inside a blanket. He was covered with bruises and had red marks by his head.

Judah’s father, Alan Morgan, is now in prison for his murder. Alan received a 70-year sentence back on Nov. 29, but he could get out of prison by the time he is 80 years old due to sentencing requirements and good time credit.

Yoder’s trial was originally supposed to begin on Jan. 9, 2023. However, it was canceled in court on Friday. Her next court date is now scheduled for Feb. 10, 2023.

Judah Morgan (Jenna Hullett)

