‘Gift of Lights’ continues at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A holiday tradition continues in South Bend.

The ‘Gift of Lights’ at the Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating five years.

And it’s bigger and better than ever,with more than a million lights, and plenty of picture opportunities.

Guests can also enjoy beverages, snacks, a ride on the train and visits from Santa and the Grinch.

“You actually get to walk around. You’re not in a car, you’re kind of at your own pace,” said Josh Sisk, executive director. “But it’s unique that it’s at a zoo, so you can see animals.”

Gift of lights is open Friday through Sunday, 5 – 9 p.m. through December 18th.

