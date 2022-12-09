‘Gift of Lights’ continues at Potawatomi Zoo

Gift of Lights at Potawatomi Zoo
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A holiday tradition continues in South Bend.

The ‘Gift of Lights’ at the Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating five years.

And it’s bigger and better than ever,with more than a million lights, and plenty of picture opportunities.

Guests can also enjoy beverages, snacks, a ride on the train and visits from Santa and the Grinch.

“You actually get to walk around. You’re not in a car, you’re kind of at your own pace,” said Josh Sisk, executive director. “But it’s unique that it’s at a zoo, so you can see animals.”

Gift of lights is open Friday through Sunday, 5 – 9 p.m. through December 18th.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

