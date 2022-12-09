Full Circle Cafè & Espresso Bar launches new dinner menu, operating hours

The popular breakfast and lunch spot will be open a little later!
The popular breakfast and lunch spot will be open a little later!
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A popular eating spot in downtown Stevensville will be open a little longer!

Full Circle Cafè & Espresso Bar is extending its operating hours and adding on dinner items!

Full Circle Cafè is open Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 a.m.!

One of their sandwiches!
One of their sandwiches!

In addition to their current breakfast and lunch menu options being made available at dinner, the owners will be adding new items weekly, such as chicken pot pies, chicken and biscuits, and charcuterie boards featuring cheese, bread, crackers, jams, and so much more!

Fans of their baked goods and sweet treats will be happy to hear those will be expanding during dinner service as well. And there’s a kid’s menu that should satisfy any picky eater!

Their kid's menu has something even picky eaters can enjoy!
Their kid's menu has something even picky eaters can enjoy!

“We want suggestions on what we should add as we continue to develop this portion of our menu,” said Jayme Bendoski, an owner of Full Circle. “Our hope is that we can continue to provide healthy, delicious, comfort food that’s seasonal, sustainable, and allows us to continue to give back to the community that has supported us since day one.”

The cafè is located at 5729 St. Joseph Ave.

