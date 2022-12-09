Elkhart’s Transportation Council focuses on alternative fuels for vehicles at annual breakfast

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Transportation Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Transportation Breakfast on Friday morning.

Carl Lisek, the executive director of Drive Clean Indiana, presented to the council this year. Lisek spoke about alternative fuels and the opportunities and impacts they have in the Michiana area. He said that Michiana is a leader in alternative fuels, both in the Hoosier state as well as across the U.S.

“We have just been seeing the types of activities that have been happening,” Lisek said. “We are just really excited and proud of the activities. And just looking forward, we are seeing all kinds of future opportunities for cleaner mobility in this area.”

Drive Clean Indiana is one of the Department of Energy’s Clean Cities coalitions and the only one in Indiana. They aim to help communities connect to resources from the federal and state governments.

