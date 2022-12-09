DTSB to host 5th annual ‘Holiday Light Parade’ on Friday

Downtown South Bend will be hosting a month-long series of holiday events for the holidays!
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday season is in full swing in downtown South Bend!

The month-long event series is entering the second weekend with its “5th Annual Holiday Parade,” the return of the Holiday Historic Walking Tour, a chance to visit with Santa, a gingerbread village competition, and so much more!

The parade will be hosted on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. and travel west down E. Jefferson Boulevard. A record number of entries have applied for this year’s parade, which keeps growing each year.

Kids can visit Santa at the red house on the Gridiron by the South Bend Chocolate Cafe through Christmas Eve!

Santa’s schedule is enclosed below:

  • Friday, Dec. 9 | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (1 hour break for Holiday Light Parade)
  • Saturday, Dec. 10, 17 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 11, 18 | 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 16 | 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 23 | 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24 | 12 p.m. to 4 p.m

The Holiday Historic Walking Tour returns on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The tour includes information on 9 of South Bend’s historic buildings! Tour participants can start at any of the locations and go in any order, visiting as many or as few sites as they want, by car or on foot.

Most locations will feature holiday décor, and some will have refreshments.

The 2022 Gingerbread Village Competition entries are on display inside the Courtyard by Marriot lobby through Christmas Eve. Voting takes place on Dec. 17, and awards will be distributed on Dec. 18.

These are just a few of the dozens of holiday events taking place in downtown South Bend; for a full list click here.

