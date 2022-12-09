Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend.

Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details.

It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.

Other weekend events include the Gingerbread Village Competition, tree/wreath sales, and visits with Santa on the gridiron.

For more information, click here.

