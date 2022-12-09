Diaper drive helps hundreds of Michiana families

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - With rising costs and inflation still hitting Michiana hard, a local organization is helping parents and infants through a diaper drive.

United Through Motherhood, a St. Joseph/Benton Harbor organization, is dedicated to helping mothers, fathers and infants thrive.

“We appreciate the effort to create distribution sites throughout the area and wanting to support the effort by providing diapers for babies,” Officer of the Jewish Women’s Endowment Fund of St. Joseph Valley Mara Boettcher said.

At Temple B’nai Shalom in Benton Harbor, over 4000 diapers, wipes, and baby cream were given to four organizations to hand out to parents in need.

The four organizations that will distribute the infant care products are Neighbor to Neighbor, Neighbor By Neighbor, Cass Family Center, and the Coloma Family Center.

“One in three families suffers from diaper insufficiency,” President of United Through Motherhood Ruth Kremer said. “In a national poll, pre-pandemic, 57% of parents admitted to missing an average of four days of work in the previous month due to diaper insufficiency.”

Nearly half of Michigan infants and toddlers live below or close to the Federal Poverty level, but a state statute makes things even more difficult for struggling parents.

“People who are most at risk on state and federal assistance are prohibited from using those funds for diapers so that they can cover food, mostly, even then, not a lot, but they can’t use them for diapers, and without disposable diapers, they can’t go to school, they can’t access job opportunities, so it’s kind of a secret key to well-being,” Kremer said.

The diaper drive was partly funded by a Jewish Women’s Endowment fund grant and will help provide a more critical necessity than some realize.

“In 2015 or 2016, Pediatrics, the journal of the American Pediatric Association, wrote an article clearly stating that diapers are every bit as important as food, shelter, medical care, and love to a baby’s development,” Kremer added.

Kremer says that while significant work is being done, parents and children in Michiana still need help.

“Then, in talking with my advisory board, they said, you know you’re giving away these diapers for free, you don’t know if these people need it or not, and it’s a one-time only,” Kremer noted. “They’re going to keep needing diapers; you need to get them in the arms of people who can help them with all their troubles because if people need money for diapers, they probably need money for other things.”

Temple B’nai Shalom is located at 2050 Broadway, Benton Harbor, MI 49022.

Their phone number is (269) 925-8021.

To donate, contact Temple B’nai Shalom or email Ruth Kremer at ruthkremer@comcast.net.

You can also donate directly to the four other organizations participating in the diaper drive.

Additional Diaper Bank participants include Health Department | Berrien County, MI, Center for Better Health and Wellness, Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA, Saint Joseph Public Schools, Women’s Service League, Saron Evangelical Lutheran Church, First Congregational Church, Queen She Shops, Power for Change, Sisters From Another Mother, Total Wellness By Choice, Light Salt, and Magical Memories Wedding & Event.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.