Attorneys for man charged in Delphi murders case ask court for money for experts in his defense

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The attorneys for Richard Allen, the man charged in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017, want their planned defense kept secret from everyone including the prosecutor in the case.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Allen’s attorneys asked for funding for the cost of expert witnesses for his defense in a filing with the court Thursday. Allen’s attorneys point out that he does not have the money needed to help in his defense.

They also asked for the judge to order court personnel and court reporters to keep any information in the court hearings confidential.

Allen County Judge Fran Gull, who is the special judge appointed to the case, already issued a gag order in the case against Allen last week. The order prevents everyone involved from speaking publicly about the case.

Anyone violating the order could be charged with contempt of court and face a fine or incarceration.

A hearing is scheduled for the morning of Jan. 13, 2023, in the Carroll County Circuit Court. At that hearing, Gull will review the order to decide if it should remain in place.

Last week, Gull ordered the release of a redacted version of a document detailing the reasons for charging Richard Allen in the 2017 murders of Abby and Libby.

