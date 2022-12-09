15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody

(AP GraphicsBank)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Elkhart.

Officers were called just after 4:35 p.m. on Thursday to a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital to get treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

During the investigation, a 13-year-old boy was located and taken into custody in connection with this shooting. He is currently detained at the Juvenile Detention Center, and this matter will be forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s to offer 50 cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
Juan Maldonado
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School
Goshen woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County
Elkhart police need your help identifying the woman in these photos!
Elkhart police searching for theft suspect
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Joseph Scott Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about Oct. 26.
Police searching for missing Pierceton man
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend.
Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend
There's lots of fun happening in downtown South Bend this weekend!
Downtown for the Holidays