15-year-old boy shot in Elkhart; 13-year-old boy in custody

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with an investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Elkhart.

Officers were called just after 4:35 p.m. on Thursday to a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to the hospital to get treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

During the investigation, a 13-year-old boy was located and taken into custody in connection with this shooting. He is currently detained at the Juvenile Detention Center, and this matter will be forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.