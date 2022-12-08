Woman dies after getting hit by SUV in Elkhart County

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV on Thursday morning in Elkhart County.

Police say a Dodge Durango was heading south on County Road 19 just north of County Road 38 around 4:20 a.m. when a pedestrian, identified as Tiffany Jo Messner, crossed eastbound from the west edge of the roadway and into the path of the Durango.

That’s when Messner was struck by the Durango. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Durango, who police say is a 40-year-old Goshen man, was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

