Wawa convience stores headed to Indiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wawa convenience stores are coming to the Hoosier state.

The company announced an expansion on Wednesday, with plans to put stores in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. The number of stores in each state will be announced next year. The company is looking for site suggestions for new stores in Indiana.

It’s expected Wawa will open in Indiana starting in 2025.

If you’d like to submit a proposal, email “Matthias.Smith@Wawa.com”.

