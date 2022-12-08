Troy Warner announces re-election bid for South Bend Common Council

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Troy Warner announced his re-election bid for South Bend Common Council.

Warner currently serves as a 4th District council member, representing the city’s northeast side.

He also serves as the public information liaison for the St. Joseph County Police Department.

Warner is among six members who currently sit on the common council; each representing one of South Bend’s six districts.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
A Florida man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi on US-12 Tuesday.
Florida man dead after pickup truck collides with semi on US-12
Unionized employees claim Monosol is forcing some 60-hour work weeks due to mandatory overtime.
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

Niles, Buchanan team up for economic prosperity
Niles, Buchanan team up for economic prosperity
Wawa announces expansion to Indiana.
Wawa announces expansion to Indiana
Legends of Notre Dame to reopen next month.
Legends of Notre Dame to reopen next month
Warner announces campaign for re-election.
Warner announces campaign for re-election