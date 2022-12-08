Potawatomi Zoo adds young groundhog to its family

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a cute new addition to the Potawatomi Zoo family!

Meet Potawatomi Poppy!

Poppy was rescued as a young pup and rehabilitated by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, so the zoo is not exactly sure how old she is.

However, the young groundhog will be part of the Potawatomi Zoo’s Ambassador Animals program, and zoo officials expect she’ll be rocking the weather reports any day now!

But right now, she’s spending most of her time snoozing in her den, as most groundhogs do during winter.

