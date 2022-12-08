Potawatomi Zoo adds young groundhog to its family

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a cute new addition to the Potawatomi Zoo family!

Meet Potawatomi Poppy!

Poppy was rescued as a young pup and rehabilitated by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, so the zoo is not exactly sure how old she is.

However, the young groundhog will be part of the Potawatomi Zoo’s Ambassador Animals program, and zoo officials expect she’ll be rocking the weather reports any day now!

But right now, she’s spending most of her time snoozing in her den, as most groundhogs do during winter.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
A Florida man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi on US-12 Tuesday.
Florida man dead after pickup truck collides with semi on US-12
Unionized employees claim Monosol is forcing some 60-hour work weeks due to mandatory overtime.
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

Benton Township selects new police chief
Patrick Lyoya, 26, was shot in the back of the head by former police officer Christopher Schurr...
Family sues over police killing of Patrick Lyoya
WNDU's Chief Sports Anchor Matt Loch joins us live to give us an update on Marian Girls...
Marian Girls Basketball picks up from last year
Walorski Parkway
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’