Police searching for missing Pierceton man

Joseph Scott Chaffins
Joseph Scott Chaffins(Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing Pierceton man.

Joseph Scott Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about Oct. 26. Joseph’s family has not seen or heard from him since.

Police say Joseph is 5′8″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Joseph’s whereabouts, please reach out to one of the following options:

  • Kosciusko County Detective Bureau: (574) 267-5667
  • Net43 Email: NET43@kcgov.com
  • Tip Line: (574) 372-2494

