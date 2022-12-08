Police searching for missing Pierceton man

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing Pierceton man.

Joseph Scott Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about Oct. 26. Joseph’s family has not seen or heard from him since.

Police say Joseph is 5′8″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Joseph’s whereabouts, please reach out to one of the following options:

Kosciusko County Detective Bureau: (574) 267-5667

Net43 Email: NET43@kcgov.com

Tip Line: (574) 372-2494

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.