Pokagon Band, IUSB renew tuition reduction program for Pokagon citizens

Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and Indiana University announced the renewal and expansion of the “Institutional Rewards Program.”

On Thursday, a signing event took place between the band’s chairwoman and IUSB’s chancellor.

Under the agreement, the university works to reduce tuition rates for eligible Pokagon citizens and employees.

One student shared how this program has helped him.

“If you’re a non-traditional student, just looking at my own personal experience,” said Matthew Martin, a student and Native Veteran. “You’ve got three things you need to do to be able to go to school: You need to take care of your family, you need to go to work, and you need to go to class. If you’re trying to do all three of those at a hundred percent all the time, you’re not going to do great at all three. You can be mediocre at all three, or you can do pretty good at two things. So if you can relieve some of that burden of having to pay the extra cost coming to school from out-of-state tuition, that makes it so that you can probably lay off a little bit on how much you are working so that you can focus a little bit more on what’s really important; your family and the education.”

