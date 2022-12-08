Piece of USS Arizona on display at Mishawaka City Hall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is honoring those who fought in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On Thursday, Mayor Dave Wood announced the display via Twitter, in which he also remembered Arthur Huys, a Mishawaka native. Huys was among some of the 2400 Americans killed in the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago.

81 years ago today, the attack on Pearl Harbor killed 2,403 Americans including Sailor, Arthur Huys of Mishawaka while onboard the USS Arizona which sunk. Mishawaka couldn’t be more honored to receive piece of the ship which is on permanent display at City Hall in custom case. pic.twitter.com/d77lKxUyaN — Dave Wood, Mayor (@MishawakaMayor) December 8, 2022

The ship fragment is a permanent display at City Hall in a custom case.

