Piece of USS Arizona on display at Mishawaka City Hall

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is honoring those who fought in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On Thursday, Mayor Dave Wood announced the display via Twitter, in which he also remembered Arthur Huys, a Mishawaka native. Huys was among some of the 2400 Americans killed in the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago.

The ship fragment is a permanent display at City Hall in a custom case.

