Notre Dame takes down Boston University, 81-75

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish men’s basketball team improved to 7-2 on the season with a home win over Boston University, 81-75.

Notre Dame bounced back from a one-point loss to Syracuse in their previous game to get back on the winning side of things against the Terriers. Cormac Ryan led the way with 21 points and 4 steals, hitting all four of his shots from outside.

Boston University shot the ball exceptionally well to keep themselves in the game; the Terriers finished the night 12-29 from deep after knocking down 50% of their long-range tries in the 2nd half. In fact, the Terriers took a brief lead near the beginning of the 2nd half before Notre Dame immediately responded with a 9-0 run to halt the visitors’ momentum.

Next up for Notre Dame is a home contest versus Marquette this Sunday, December 11th. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

