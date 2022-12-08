Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey entering NFL Draft

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) plays against Purdue during the second half of...
Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) plays against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Notre Dame defeated Purdue 27-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Foskey made the announcement on Twitter late Thursday afternoon.

The senior will forego a fifth season in college to enter the upcoming draft. Foskey is considered by many experts as one of the best prospects in this draft, much like his teammate Michael Mayer — who announced his decision to enter the draft on Wednesday.

He will not play in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina later this month.

Foskey leaves Notre Dame as the school’s all-time sack leader and the first player in school history to block two punts in the same game against UNLV on Oct. 22.

