Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey entering NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Foskey made the announcement on Twitter late Thursday afternoon.

The senior will forego a fifth season in college to enter the upcoming draft. Foskey is considered by many experts as one of the best prospects in this draft, much like his teammate Michael Mayer — who announced his decision to enter the draft on Wednesday.

He will not play in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina later this month.

Foskey leaves Notre Dame as the school’s all-time sack leader and the first player in school history to block two punts in the same game against UNLV on Oct. 22.

