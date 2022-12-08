Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a home invasion suspect in Mishawaka!

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, authorities responded to a house in the 300 block of W. Battel Street in reference to the homeowner being awoken by a loud noise coming from their front door early Thursday morning. The homeowner went to investigate and saw a white man in his mid-20′s trying to gain entry to the home. The suspect then yelled at the homeowner before running away.

Officers noted that the door had suffered damage after the suspect attempted to force his way inside.

While officers were tracking the suspect, a woman in the 800 block of Ann Street had her window broken. The suspect was also unable to gain entry to the home.

If anyone has information, captured door camera, or surveillance footage of the suspect, please contact the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684 or CrimeStoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
Juan Maldonado
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School
McDonald’s to offer 50 cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

Gov. Holcomb grapples with low approval ratings.
Gov. Holcomb grapples with low approval ratings
Cass County Animal Control raised around $3,000 at Saturday's event.
‘Christmas for the Animals’ raises around $3,000 for Cass County Animal Control
Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect.
Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect
To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled...
Help decorate the City of Goshen’s Mirth Tree!
Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up to help their community’s food...
John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry