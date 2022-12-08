Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a home invasion suspect in Mishawaka!

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, authorities responded to a house in the 300 block of W. Battel Street in reference to the homeowner being awoken by a loud noise coming from their front door early Thursday morning. The homeowner went to investigate and saw a white man in his mid-20′s trying to gain entry to the home. The suspect then yelled at the homeowner before running away.

Officers noted that the door had suffered damage after the suspect attempted to force his way inside.

While officers were tracking the suspect, a woman in the 800 block of Ann Street had her window broken. The suspect was also unable to gain entry to the home.

If anyone has information, captured door camera, or surveillance footage of the suspect, please contact the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684 or CrimeStoppers at 574-288-STOP.

