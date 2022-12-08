Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man was hospitalized after he struck a horse while driving a Toyota Corolla in Elkhart County earlier this week.

Police say the 55-year-old driver was heading west on County Road 4 just east of County Road 29 around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. That’s when the driver says a horse sprinted from a private drive and into his path of travel.

The driver says he was unable to brake or swerve in time to avoid the horse. The impact of the collision caused the horse to flip onto and over the Toyota Corolla.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Currently, the condition of the horse is unknown.

