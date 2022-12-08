Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for man last seen near Sturgis

Alfred Wesley Kocher
Alfred Wesley Kocher(Michigan State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued by Michigan State Police for an elderly man who was last seen near Sturgis.

Alfred Wesley Kocher, who goes by “Wes,” was last seen just after 11 a.m. on Thursday traveling west on U.S. 12 in a black Ford F150 with a Michigan license plate #CWD576.

Police say he may have dementia and multiple health conditions requiring medication.

Wes is 5′10″ and weighs 180 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes, glasses, and a tan baseball cap.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wes, please call 911 or the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

