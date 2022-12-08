Marian Lady Knights’ success carries over to new season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian Knights girl’s basketball team is picking up right where they left off last season, off to a 9-1 start after a 20 win season a year ago. The players on this year’s squad have now played varsity for at least three years under the system of head coach Steve Scott.

In each of their nine wins this so far, Marian has scored at least 50 points. The only game they scored less was in their lone loss to South Bend Washington, who is nationally ranked.

With a win over Mishawaka already in the books, a win over Penn on Friday night would give the Knights the city title.

