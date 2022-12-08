John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up to help their community’s food pantry this holiday season.

On Thursday morning, students from Urey Middle School delivered their donations to the Walkerton Christian Community Food Pantry.

So far this year, the school district has donated more than 12,000 items, which is about $25,000 worth of food.

“I feel very proud because we are helping the people who are in need, and I’m happy about that because we get to help them by bringing in food,” said Audrey Ennis, 8th grader. “Even if we brought in little, even if people didn’t bring in as much. But we still brought in a lot as a collective.”

“It just makes me feel great inside,” said Hunter Dupont, 8th grader. “It makes me feel like we are actually doing something for the community.”

If you are in need, the to the Walkerton Christian Community Food Pantry distributes food every third Tuesday of the month. You can also contact the pantry through its Facebook page if you need emergency assistance.

