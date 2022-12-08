GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - This holiday season, you are encouraged to take some time to get creative and help decorate the City of Goshen’s Mirth Tree!

The tree is located outside of the Goshen Utilities Business Office (203 S. Fifth Street), and it’s lit up and ready for your ornaments. To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house.

This year, the city is holding a workshop at City Hall (202 S. Fifth Street), where you can you’re your own ornaments. The workshop will be held next Friday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can hang your ornaments on the Mirth Tree anytime between now and Dec. 23. You will be invited back on Dec. 24 to take home an ornament that you like. You don’t need to share an ornament to take one, and vice versa.

As you are making your ornament, please keep these things in mind:

Do not use glass

Do not use glitter ; Some materials you may use are buttons, ribbons, popsicle sticks, wooden beads, sticks, acorns, pinecones, and other natural materials

Paper and cardboard are great materials to use, but because the tree is outside, the weather may ruin such ornaments

While this is not a contest, you are encouraged to take photos of your ornament or of yourself placing your ornament on the tree and submit them for the city to share on social media. Photos can be submitted via Facebook Messenger to the City of Goshen, Indiana, or via email to communications@goshencity.com. You also may tag the city on your Facebook post.

To learn more about the city’s efforts in reducing waste, call the Goshen Department of Environmental Resilience at 574.534.0076 or go to their website at //goshenindiana.org/environmental-resilience.

