Gov. Holcomb grapples with low approval ratings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Things aren’t going too well for the current governor!

That is, according to a poll ran by Indy Politics! According to the poll, less than half of Hoosiers interviewed say they approve of the job Governor Eric Holcomb is doing.

The survey was done by Indiana Public Broadcasting and Ball State’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs.

The low numbers come despite his 2020 re-election by a wide margin.

