Goshen family continues holiday lights tradition

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas lights are a tradition for many families, but one Goshen family takes it to the next level every single year.

Dan and Mary Kay Longacre have been decorating their home for 26 years.

The display includes some hand-made features with family memories.

It has become a destination for many families in Goshen, visiting the home every year for the holidays.

The lights are even synced to music on the radio, so you don’t even have to get out of your car to see the show.

“It’s a gift he gives to the community, and it brings him joy,” said Mary Kay.

The Longacre lights turn on at 5:30 every evening. The lights are synced to Christmas music on 88.9FM.

Their home is located at 1713 S. 13th street in Goshen.

