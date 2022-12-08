Gas prices now cheaper than one year ago in parts of Michiana, U.S.

(WNDU) - Gas prices at multiple gas stations in Michiana have dropped to below $3 a gallon.

According to AAA, the state of Indiana saw a 22-cent decline in prices, which is a top ten decline in the U.S.

It follows a nationwide trend. Right now, the average cost of gas in the U.S. is $3.33 a gallon, which is down from $3.34 a gallon this time last year.

This comes after gas prices soared to record levels in 2022, peaking at just over $5 a gallon back in June. Since then, a slowing economy and recession fears have helped push down demand, resulting in a sharp drop in prices.

