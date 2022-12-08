Four Winds Casinos to host job fair in South Bend on Dec. 12

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a job? Well, you’re in luck!

Four Winds Casinos is hosting a job fair!

The hiring event takes place on Monday, Dec. 12, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their recruitment center located at 1290 E. Irskine Road in South Bend. Applicants should be prepared to meet with representatives of hotel operations, support services, and more. The fair will also include on-the-spot hiring and a $500 sign-on bonus for select positions.

Future applicants are encouraged to apply beforehand by clicking here.

Four Winds Casinos is seeking applicants for the following positions:

Chefs

Lead Cooks

Front Desk Supervisors

Agents

Room Attendants

Massage & Body Therapist

Estheticians

Nail Technicians

Gift Shop Clerk

Valet Greeters

Attendants

Limo Drivers

Table Games Dealers

Security Officers

Surveillance Operators

The expanded casino is projected to create an additional 350 to 400 new jobs once construction is complete in the first quarter of 2023.

Those who wish to apply must be 18 years of age or older.

