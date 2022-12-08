Four Winds Casinos to host job fair in South Bend on Dec. 12

The center in Erskine Plaza will be used to help find candidates to work at the casino.
The center in Erskine Plaza will be used to help find candidates to work at the casino.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you looking for a job? Well, you’re in luck!

Four Winds Casinos is hosting a job fair!

The hiring event takes place on Monday, Dec. 12, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their recruitment center located at 1290 E. Irskine Road in South Bend. Applicants should be prepared to meet with representatives of hotel operations, support services, and more. The fair will also include on-the-spot hiring and a $500 sign-on bonus for select positions.

Future applicants are encouraged to apply beforehand by clicking here.

Four Winds Casinos is seeking applicants for the following positions:

  • Chefs
  • Lead Cooks
  • Front Desk Supervisors
  • Agents
  • Room Attendants
  • Massage & Body Therapist
  • Estheticians
  • Nail Technicians
  • Gift Shop Clerk
  • Valet Greeters
  • Attendants
  • Limo Drivers
  • Table Games Dealers
  • Security Officers
  • Surveillance Operators

The expanded casino is projected to create an additional 350 to 400 new jobs once construction is complete in the first quarter of 2023.

Those who wish to apply must be 18 years of age or older.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
A Florida man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi on US-12 Tuesday.
Florida man dead after pickup truck collides with semi on US-12
Unionized employees claim Monosol is forcing some 60-hour work weeks due to mandatory overtime.
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

Ivy and Isyse are non-verbal teens looking to be adopted together in this edition of...
Wednesday’s Child: Ivy and Isyse
St. Patrick’s County Park hosting ‘Pet Pictures with Santa’ this Sunday
Our entire team here at WNDU appreciates your support for our community!
Thank you for supporting Toys for Tots!
Mishawaka gearing up for 2022 Winterfest