First Alert Forecast: Peek-a-boo sunshine today; Rain and snow Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High around 44°. Low 33°. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain showers increase west to east after 7 AM. A few snowflakes may mix along with sleet, but no accumulation is expected outside of a trace of snow on the grass north of U.S. 6. Rain amounts will total from 0.25 to 0.50″. Rain and snow move out Friday evening. High around 38°. Low 30°. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY : Cloudy. Shower chance late. High 40°. Low 33°. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY : Cloudy. Chance of a morning shower. High 42°. Low 30°. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

LONG RANGE: After next week it looks like the cold air and chances for winter weather return just in time for the holidays. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

