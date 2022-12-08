Elkhart police searching for theft suspect

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for information on a theft suspect!

Officers are trying to identify this person! They’re believed to be involved in a theft in the 1700 block of Cassopolis Street back in October.

If you recognize this person, contact Det. Sgt. Houser at 574-389-4704 or submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

