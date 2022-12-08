City of Mishawaka to host job fair

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is hiring!

The city will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station on Harrison Road.

Both the Mishawaka Police Department and the Mishawaka Fire Department will be looking to hire. Human resources will be there to answer your questions as there are various job opportunities available within the city.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
Juan Maldonado
Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams High School
McDonald’s to offer 50 cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

The center in Erskine Plaza will be used to help find candidates to work at the casino.
Four Winds Casinos to host job fair in South Bend on Dec. 12
Ivy and Isyse are non-verbal teens looking to be adopted together in this edition of...
Wednesday’s Child: Ivy and Isyse
St. Patrick’s County Park hosting ‘Pet Pictures with Santa’ this Sunday
Our entire team here at WNDU appreciates your support for our community!
Thank you for supporting Toys for Tots!