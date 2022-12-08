City of Elkhart to conduct traffic study over safety concerns at intersection
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of Simonton Street, Baldwin Street, and Cone Street in Elkhart will have a different traffic flow, as parts of Simonton and Baldwin will be barricaded. starting next week.
This is so the city can work on a study to address safety concerns at this intersection.
Based on the results of this study, this change may become permanent (see second map below).
It goes into effect on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
