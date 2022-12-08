City of Elkhart to conduct traffic study over safety concerns at intersection

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of Simonton Street, Baldwin Street, and Cone Street in Elkhart will have a different traffic flow, as parts of Simonton and Baldwin will be barricaded. starting next week.

This is so the city can work on a study to address safety concerns at this intersection.

Based on the results of this study, this change may become permanent (see second map below).

It goes into effect on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The intersection of Simonton Street, Baldwin Street, and Cone Street - Present Day (WNDU)

The intersection of Simonton Street, Baldwin Street, and Cone Street - Potential Future Rendering (WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.