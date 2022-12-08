‘Christmas for the Animals’ raises around $3,000 for Cass County Animal Control

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The holiday spirit was alive and well on Saturday at the Cass County Animal Shelter!

Over 200 people attended the “Christmas for the Animals” event, which saw its first return since the pandemic.

The event brought in dog and cat food, laundry soap, kitty litter, bleach, and other supplies. The director of Cass County Animal Control said the shelter collected around $3,000, and that donations are still coming in!

“I am truly grateful for their very generous donations as I am with each one that has donated to the shelter in one form or another,” Director Ron Butts said. “As every little bit counts, we put those donations to good use for the good of the animals we have in our care.”

Butts also thanked his staff for the hard work and preparation leading up to the event.

Donations are accepted year-round at the animal shelter, 323 M-62, Cassopolis.

