Benton Township selects new police chief

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Benton Township have selected a new police chief.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Sgt. Gregory Abrams was named the next Benton Township police chief at a county commissioners meeting on Tuesday. Abrams will assume the role on Jan. 1, 2023.

He will replace Lt. Michael DenDooven, who is serving as the township’s interim chief. DenDooven was also nominated at the county commissioners meeting but was voted down.

Abrams has spent over 25 years in law enforcement.

