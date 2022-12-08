Benton Township selects new police chief

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Benton Township have selected a new police chief.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Sgt. Gregory Abrams was named the next Benton Township police chief at a county commissioners meeting on Tuesday. Abrams will assume the role on Jan. 1, 2023.

He will replace Lt. Michael DenDooven, who is serving as the township’s interim chief. DenDooven was also nominated at the county commissioners meeting but was voted down.

Abrams has spent over 25 years in law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

