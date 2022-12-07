Wednesday’s Child: Ivy and Isyse

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - There are two Michigan girls with special needs who have been raised together in foster care. They’ve formed a bond so close, they don’t want to be separated. Grant Me Hope sent us their story.

Ivy is 14, and Isyse is 16.

Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange is sharing their story in hopes that the two girls will be adopted together. Both girls are non-verbal, but have found ways to communicate their needs to those around them.

Isyse uses an iPad to communicate. Ivy has more verbal skills but also uses an iPad to express herself.

Both girls like books and being active. They enjoy music and dancing.

Click here for links to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope:

MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children

MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children

www.grantmehope.org

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
Unionized employees claim Monosol is forcing some 60-hour work weeks due to mandatory overtime.
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
A Florida man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi on US-12 Tuesday.
Florida man dead after pickup truck collides with semi on US-12
A person has been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
One injured, admits self to hospital after shooting in South Bend

Latest News

St. Patrick’s County Park hosting ‘Pet Pictures with Santa’ this Sunday
Our entire team here at WNDU appreciates your support for our community!
Thank you for supporting Toys for Tots!
Mishawaka gearing up for 2022 Winterfest
The train started in Canada and along the way, passed through Goshen, Elkhart, and South Bend...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana