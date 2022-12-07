Wednesday’s Child: Ivy and Isyse

(WNDU) - There are two Michigan girls with special needs who have been raised together in foster care. They’ve formed a bond so close, they don’t want to be separated. Grant Me Hope sent us their story.

Ivy is 14, and Isyse is 16.

Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange is sharing their story in hopes that the two girls will be adopted together. Both girls are non-verbal, but have found ways to communicate their needs to those around them.

Isyse uses an iPad to communicate. Ivy has more verbal skills but also uses an iPad to express herself.

Both girls like books and being active. They enjoy music and dancing.

Click here for links to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope:

MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children

MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children

www.grantmehope.org

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.