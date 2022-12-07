Planning commissioners approve rezoning of city block for housing, grocery story

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Planners in Benton Harbor are opting into a zoning change to help bring new housing into the town.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the planning commissioners approved a motion to recommend rezoning a city block near W. Wall Street.

The property of the new housing and a grocery store would go on is need to be rezoned from a light industrial to a mixed-use zone.

The city commissioners will discuss the topic at their next meeting on Dec. 18.

