Planning commissioners approve rezoning of city block for housing, grocery story
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Planners in Benton Harbor are opting into a zoning change to help bring new housing into the town.
According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the planning commissioners approved a motion to recommend rezoning a city block near W. Wall Street.
The property of the new housing and a grocery store would go on is need to be rezoned from a light industrial to a mixed-use zone.
The city commissioners will discuss the topic at their next meeting on Dec. 18.
