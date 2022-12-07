Penn boys basketball off to 3-0 start to season

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen are off to a 3-0 start to the boys basketball season after picking up wins over Clay, Crown Point, and New Prairie.

The Kingsmen scored a combined 235 points in those three wins, so it’s safe to say they’re off and running on a season where they’ll look to avenge last year’s loss in the regional final to Chesterton — a game that many Kingsmen will tell you they feel like they should’ve won.

Most of that offensive production returns for this season, so 16 Sports asked the team what the difference is between last year’s squad and this year’s squad.

“I think each and every player gained ten to fifteen pounds, so our defense has been very good so far in the preseason,” said Head Coach Al Rhodes. “Offensively, we’ve had some skill development. Overall, we shoot the basketball well consistently each day.”

“I think there’s a lot of similarities from last year’s team,” said Joe Smith, senior guard. “We’re a great group of guys that really love each other. We play for each other. We’ll just keep this thing going.”

Fellow senior guard Markus Burton agrees.

“The bond is really good,” Burton said. “We all like each other. We all talk every single day and just outside of basketball really. It’s really cool. But when we come in to play basketball, we’re really good.”

The Kingsmen will be back on the court on Friday, Dec. 9, at Concord. Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m.

