Organization gives back this holiday season

Organization gives back this holiday season
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the season for giving, and one organization in Michiana is going above and beyond.

Patrick Industries is partnering with LOGAN to make a difference this holiday season.

They donated a transformational gift that will make a huge difference in helping fulfill LOGAN’s mission.

Patrick employees also participated in LOGAN’s holiday gift drive, helping provide Christmas presents to LOGAN families.

“It’s very heartwarming, certainly for us, and that’s what we’re about as a purpose-based organization,” said Andy Nemeth, CEO of Patrick Industries. “When we think about giving back to the community, these are the things that fill our hearts with a lot of joy.”

And the community joined in on LOGAN’s holiday gift drive too, helping provide gifts for a total of 217 children and adults.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Unionized employees claim Monosol is forcing some 60-hour work weeks due to mandatory overtime.
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
A person has been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
One injured, admits self to hospital after shooting in South Bend
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: More Rain Likely by the End of the Week
Bethel welcomes home national champions.
Bethel welcomes home national champions
Schools, parents come together to combat bullying
Schools, parents come together to combat bullying
Mishawaka, Bristol receives over $1.3M in road-funding grants