Organization gives back this holiday season

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the season for giving, and one organization in Michiana is going above and beyond.

Patrick Industries is partnering with LOGAN to make a difference this holiday season.

They donated a transformational gift that will make a huge difference in helping fulfill LOGAN’s mission.

Patrick employees also participated in LOGAN’s holiday gift drive, helping provide Christmas presents to LOGAN families.

“It’s very heartwarming, certainly for us, and that’s what we’re about as a purpose-based organization,” said Andy Nemeth, CEO of Patrick Industries. “When we think about giving back to the community, these are the things that fill our hearts with a lot of joy.”

And the community joined in on LOGAN’s holiday gift drive too, helping provide gifts for a total of 217 children and adults.

