One injured, admits self to hospital after shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured in a shooting investigation in South Bend on Tuesday.

An official with the South Bend Police Department told 16 News Now that it happened in the 3400 block of Ardmore Trail after Memorial Hospital advised officers they were aiding a walk-in gunshot victim.

It’s believed the shooting happened at Beacon Heights, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

