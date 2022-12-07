SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Southold Dance Theater’s production of The Nutcracker returns to the Morris Performing Arts Center this weekend.

And for the first time in more than 20 years, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra will play live music for the ballet.

Southold Dance Theater’s Executive Director, Sarah Taylor, joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about the special performances.

“I can’t wait for the audience and our dancers to experience that moment when they realize they are live people down there playing this music that we’re very familiar with,” said Taylor. “It makes it all the more special.”

Performances of The Nutcracker:

Friday, December 9 at 7 P.M.

Saturday, December 10 at 7 P.M.,

Sunday, December 11 at 2 P.M.

Tickets prices range from $25 - $65 and can be purchased online, by calling (574) 235-9190, or by visiting the Box Office at 211 N Michigan St in South Bend.

A special preview party of The Nutcracker will take place on Thursday, December 8, called Nostalgia.

Tickets are $100 and include cocktails, appetizers, plus a full-length dress rehearsal and accompaniment from the South Bend Symphony Orchestra.

Money raised from Nostalgia will go to Southold Dance Theater’s tuition assistance, meals and programming opportunities.

