Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer declares for NFL Draft

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is tackled during the second quarter of an NCAA college...
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is tackled during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mayer, who is the most productive tight end in Notre Dame’s history and the top prospect at his position, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to forgoing his senior season, ESPN reports that Mayer will be skipping the Gator Bowl against South Carolina to focus on the draft.

Mayer had 180 catches, 2,099 yards, and 18 touchdowns over three seasons at Notre Dame and holds the school’s records for tight ends in all three categories. He’s third in school history for receptions among all players.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Unionized employees claim Monosol is forcing some 60-hour work weeks due to mandatory overtime.
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
A person has been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
One injured, admits self to hospital after shooting in South Bend
A Florida man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi on US-12 Tuesday.
Florida man dead after pickup truck collides with semi on US-12

Latest News

Notre Dame, Lafayette women postpone game for health reasons
The Bethel community welcomed its NAIA national championship winning men's soccer team home on...
Bethel welcomes home men’s soccer team after winning NAIA national championship
Bethel men’s soccer team wins NAIA National Championship
A Notre Dame player places his hand on his helmet before an NCAA college football game against...
BOWL-BOUND: Notre Dame invited to Gator Bowl vs. South Carolina