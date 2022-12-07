Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer declares for NFL Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mayer, who is the most productive tight end in Notre Dame’s history and the top prospect at his position, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to forgoing his senior season, ESPN reports that Mayer will be skipping the Gator Bowl against South Carolina to focus on the draft.

Mayer had 180 catches, 2,099 yards, and 18 touchdowns over three seasons at Notre Dame and holds the school’s records for tight ends in all three categories. He’s third in school history for receptions among all players.

