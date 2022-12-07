Notre Dame, Lafayette women postpone game for health reasons

(WNDU)
By The Associated Press and 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) – The Notre Dame women’s basketball team’s trip to Easton, Pa., to face Lafayette this Thursday has been postponed due to health and safety protocols.

No other details were immediately available. The schools say they are looking at whether the game can be rescheduled.

The No. 5 Fighting Irish are still scheduled to host Merrimack College on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m.

