Mishawaka, Bristol receives over $1.3M in road-funding grants

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka and Bristol will collectively receive more than $1,300,000 to improve roads and bridges through the “Community Crossing Matching Grant Program.”

The program, which was established in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen the state’s transportation networks, and improve the roads.

“Ensuring Hoosiers have dependable travel networks is extremely important for businesses,” said Linda Rogers (R-Granger). “The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program helps strengthen our economy by providing funding to improve roads and bridges throughout Indiana, and I am pleased to see Bristol and Mishawaka receive these grants. I look forward to seeing the changes implemented in Senate District 11.”

In Senate District 11, Bristol received $495,173.43. Mishawaka received $855,623.31.

