Mishawaka, Bristol receives over $1.3M in road-funding grants

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka and Bristol will collectively receive more than $1,300,000 to improve roads and bridges through the “Community Crossing Matching Grant Program.

The program, which was established in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen the state’s transportation networks, and improve the roads.

“Ensuring Hoosiers have dependable travel networks is extremely important for businesses,” said Linda Rogers (R-Granger). “The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program helps strengthen our economy by providing funding to improve roads and bridges throughout Indiana, and I am pleased to see Bristol and Mishawaka receive these grants. I look forward to seeing the changes implemented in Senate District 11.”

In Senate District 11, Bristol received $495,173.43. Mishawaka received $855,623.31.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close.
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Latest News

Bethel welcomes home national champions.
Bethel welcomes home national champions
Schools, parents come together to combat bullying
Schools, parents come together to combat bullying
Senate District 11 receives over $1.3M in road grants.
Senate District 11 receives over $1.3M in road grants
Goshen Public Library receives technology grant.
Goshen Public Library receives grant