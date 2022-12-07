Michigan State Police recover multiple stolen vehicles, trailers in Cass, St. Joseph counties

(Michigan State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY/ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, police searched a single property in 10000 block of Welburn Road in Cass County and two properties in the 51000 block of Lang Road in St. Joseph County. During the search, several altered trailers were recovered, along with five stolen trucks and three stolen ATVs.

While no arrests were made on scene, charges will be sought on multiple suspects. If you have any information about this stolen vehicle theft ring, you’re asked to contact the MSP Marshall post at 269-558-0500 or silentobserver.org at 269-964-3888.

Detectives were assisted at the scene by Sturgis Police, MSP Marshall post troopers, Southwest Michigan Enforcement Team (SWET), Southwest Commercial Auto Recovery (SCAR), Fifth District Fugitive Team, Special Investigation Section, and Emergency Support Team.

