Medical Moment: A new technique to reduce swelling caused by Lymphedema

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Lymphedema is a condition where fluid gets trapped in an arm or leg and causes swelling most often after cancer surgery to remove lymph nodes.

Until recently, patients were told there was nothing they could do, except wear a compression sleeve to control the swelling. Now, surgeons have better options for some patients.

Pandora Porcase has been a musician for 60 years.

“I can make a pipe organ sound awesome,” Porcase said.

But 35 years ago, Porcase was diagnosed with cancer in her left breast, and it had spread.

“I had 33 nodes that were positive,” Porcase recalled.

Doctors treated the cancer and removed the cancerous nodes. Months later, Porcase’s arm started to swell, a condition called lymphedema.

“I saw the growth in my hand, my wrist, in my forearm,” Porcase said.

Porcase still wears a glove and compression sleeve to control the swelling.

But in 2014, doctors diagnosed her with cancer in her right breast. This time, when swelling started again, plastic surgeon doctor Roman Skoracki had a plan.

“We actually transplanted lymph nodes from one part of her body into two different areas of her upper extremity,” said Roman Skoracki, MD, OSU Wexner Medical Center.

Dr. Skoracki also performed a lymphovenous bypass. Using microsurgery, he bypassed damaged nodes and connected to veins so the fluids could drain. The doctor also used liposuction to clear the arm of deposits.

“We remove the fat that’s underneath the skin with our cannula,” Dr. Skoracki explained.

Porcase’s arm isn’t perfect, but she’s got good control over her hands and fingers.

“It’s wonderful to see her be able to do the things that she loves to do,” Dr. Skoracki said.

Surgery that keeps Pandora Porcase perfectly in tune.

New surgical treatment options are surfacing every year in treatment of lymphedema. Vascularized Lymph Node Transfer surgery, Laparoscopic Omental Lymph Node Transfer, and Lymphaticovenous Anastomosis are all surgical procedures designed to remove lymph nodes and reduce swelling in the patient.

The surgeries are only minimally invasive and do not require a long recovery period. Lymphaticovenous anastomosis is even an outpatient performed procedure, requiring small incisions and a low blood loss.

These surgical procedures help greatly in preventing and controlling lymphedema and help the patient’s standard of life as well.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Ankoma Kirk and Melanie Garcilazo
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
Unionized employees claim Monosol is forcing some 60-hour work weeks due to mandatory overtime.
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
A Florida man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi on US-12 Tuesday.
Florida man dead after pickup truck collides with semi on US-12
A person has been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
One injured, admits self to hospital after shooting in South Bend

Latest News

Board moves to rename part of CR 4 as 'Walorski Parkway'
Board moves to rename part of CR 4 as 'Walorski Parkway'
Medical Moment: Reducing limb swelling caused by Lymphedema.
Medical Moment: Reducing limb swelling caused by Lymphedema
Sgt. Gregory Abrams was named the next Benton Township police chief on Tuesday.
Benton Township selects new police chief
This young groundhog will be part of the Potawatomi Zoo’s Ambassador Animals program.
Meet Potawatomi Poppy!