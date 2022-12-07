McDonald’s to offer 50 cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Tis the season for holiday gifts!

McDonald’s is showing its holiday spirit by offering $0.50 double cheeseburgers on Thursday and Friday only through the McDonald’s App.

The offer is part of their “Szn of Sharing” promotion which features daily deals through Dec. 25.

With each app order, customers increase their chances of winning a McDonald’s for Life prize in which the winner gets two free meals weekly for up to 50 years.

This weekend, McDonald’s is keeping the deals going by offering their version of a “4 for 4″. Customers can pick a McDouble or a McChicken, and then get a 4-piece McNuggets and medium drink plus small fries, all for $4.

